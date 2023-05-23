Alisa Coleman has been named the new president of Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville. She has served as the interim president since Robert Ramey left last winter to become the president of Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY.

BHDM Board of Directors Chairman Mike Davenport said the local Board of Directors, the staff, and leadership at both Baptist Health and Deaconess are in full support of naming Coleman to the role.

