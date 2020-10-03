The Hopkins Circuit Grand Jury released the following indictments on Friday:
Brittany Allen, 26, of Greenville, was charged with fourth-degree assault, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance in an improper container, first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
David Buchanan, 41, of Madisonville, was charged with second-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking of property or cash valued at more than $500 and less than $10,000.
Beverly Evans, 52, of Dawson Springs, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, careless driving, improper signal, operating a motor vehicle with improper equipment, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a motor vehicle and not being able to produce an insurance card and failing to notify the DOT of change of address.
Nathan Gillispie, 23, of Madisonville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired registration plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, felon in possession of a firearm, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joe Gipson, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with receiving stolen property and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Clara Hughes, 28, of Madisonville, was charged with public intoxication, first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Serena Neaveill, 44, of Woodlawn, Illinois, was charged with improper signal, careless driving, operating a motor vehicle and failure to produce insurance card, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an open alcohol container in vehicle.
Joey Sherman, 49, of Madisonville, was charged with unlawful taking of property or cash and first-degree possession of controlled substance.
Chad Taylor, 41, of Earlington, was charged with following too closely, reckless driving, second-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property, possession of an open container in vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (unspecified drug) and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Adam Walker, 45, of Dawson Springs, was charged with marijuana cultivation.
Terry Wells, 44, of Nortonville, was charged with first-degree possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
Levi Alfred, 25, of Madisonville, was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
William Byarly, 29, of Dawson Springs, was charged with speeding, reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle as a non-owner operator to maintain required insurance, fleeing the police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, disregarding a traffic control device, operating a motor vehicle while license was revoked and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Gregory Cain, 40, of Princeton, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with an expired plate, operating a vehicle without a registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, operating vehicle with suspended license and operating vehicle while under the influence.
Richard Geary, 46, of Earlington, was charged with possession of synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and public intoxication.
Joshua Glanden, 21, of Madisonville, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at less than $500, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of second-degree burglary, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance and felon in possession of a firearm.
Thomas Greer, 47, of Owensboro, was charged with first-degree sodomy, first-degree criminal abuse and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Aaron Leonard, 33, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, cocaine.
Candis Spinks, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of fleeing the police, no seatbelt, disregarding a traffic control device, two counts of operating a motor vehicle with suspended license, first-degree criminal mischief, leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree persistent felony offender.
David Stone, 66, of Paducah, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Tyron Venerable, 25, of Paducah, was charged with possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.
Courtney Williams, 30, of Madisonville, was charged with first-degree bail jumping.
Deedee Hunter, 40, of Madisonville, was charged with four counts of theft by unlawful taking of property.
James Hunter, 42, of Madisonville, was charged with four counts of unlawful taking of property.
