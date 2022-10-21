Police Report
The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
Nicolas Antonio Martinez Portillo, was charged, October 19, 2022, for possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, driving with no operator’s license, improper lane usage in the vehicle.
Elton L. Kassel, was charged, October 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court, possession of contaminated substances in the first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tommy Kestner, was charged, October 19, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
Clinton Campbell, was charged, October 20, 2022, for burglary in the third degree, public intoxicatoin and criminal mischief in the third degree.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
Martha Marie Cannon, of Crofton, was charged, October 18, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
James Darren Brothers, of South Carrollton, KY, was charged, October 19, 2022, for menacing, criminal mischief in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury, and wanton endangerment in the second degree.
