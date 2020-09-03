Garrigan Building and Construction broke ground for their Ruby Junction development project on Wednesday.
David Garrigan, owner of the construction business, said the first part of the project was a five unit house row located at the corner of Oates and Dempsey streets.
“We bought the whole Ruby Block (property) and are working on a development,” said Garrigan. “It will be a village type of neighborhood with some retail, commercial, office, residential and condos. Today’s groundbreaking is for the whole project. We are working with the city right now for rezoning and working on getting rid of the material left on the block. The five unit complex is going to be a new type of building in Madisonville that we haven’t really had before.”
Garrigan said the units will be two single-story, two bedroom with two bathroom homes and three two-story, two-bedroom and two-bathroom homes.
Garrigan said the homes would be suitable for couples, single owners or small families.
“They’re smaller. I think the three middle units are about 1,200 square feet and the two end units are about 1,000 square feet,” he said. “We will probably be done in about six to eight months.”
Garrigan said concrete contractors were working Wednesday with the foundation expected to be worked on Thursday and then plumbing.
Ray Hagerman, the president of the Madisonville-Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, said Garrigan expressed his desire for a village style neighborhood in 2019.
“It’s all positive seeing that property turn into something meaningful,” Hagerman said. “It is definitely a step in the right direction, and we always need more housing in the community.”
For more information about the project including plans and updates, visit Garrigan’s business Facebook at www. facebook.com/david thecarpenter.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.