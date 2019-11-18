FRANKFORT — An upbeat Andy Beshear claimed victory — again — in the Kentucky governor's race Thursday, shortly after incumbent Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said he would not contest the results of the close election.
"The race is now officially over," Beshear, a Democrat and Kentucky's attorney general, said at a news conference where he appeared with Lt. Gov.-Elect Jacqueline Coleman, an educator.
Beshear spoke at the Kentucky Education Association in Frankfort, apparently to underscore his support by teachers angry with Bevin over his public criticisms of them during a dispute over pension changes. Beshear has designated Kentucky teachers as grand marshals of his inaugural parade down Capitol Avenue.
But Beshear stressed Thursday that the tone will change in his administration following his Dec. 10 inauguration.
"We can look forward and move forward," he said. "We are all on team Kentucky."
Beshear thanked Bevin for offering to help with a smooth transition after Bevin concededearlier in the day as the recanvass of votes he requested showed no change in the outcome of the Nov. 5 election, with Beshear winning by 5,136 votes.
“This was a tough race, but it is now over,” Beshear said.
He also thanked Kentucky county clerks for their efforts in Thursday’s recanvass and dismissed suggestions of fraud or irregularities Bevin had raised.
"We had a fair and clean election," Beshear said.
On Friday, Beshear said he will announce members of his transition team in a news conference at the Capitol.
In other news, Beshear said he, his wife, Britainy, and their two children, Will and Lila, will be moving into the governor's mansion. In doing so, his family will live in the home once occupied by his parents, Steve and Jane Beshear, while his father was governor.
Coleman said she hopes as lieutenant governor to focus on family issues, especially in rural areas. Coleman, who is pregnant, also said she may be the first lieutenant governor to give birth while in office.
She said she weathered the campaign well, despite the pregnancy.
"This is my first pregnancy and this is my first statewide race," she said. "I feel great."
Beshear also said he plans to focus on education and health.
Beshear has promised to reorganize the state Board of Education and revoke Bevin's proposal to overhaul the state's Medicaid program by adding work requirements and other changes for some people covered by the government health plan.
And he said he intends to serve everyone, even if they didn't vote for him, touting the importance of being able to "civilly disagree."
Bevin's decision to drop any challenge to the election clears the way for Beshear to move ahead without any lingering dispute over his governorship.
Republican state Rep. Jason Nemes, of Louisville, told The Courier Journal he is glad Bevin “looked at the evidence and did the right thing today, which was to congratulate Gov.-elect Beshear and get behind him."
"I truly wish the attorney general well as the next governor of this state as he assumes these responsibilities," Bevin said. Michael Clevenger/Courier Journal
"It was a very close election and he wanted to go back and have a recanvass since the percentages were so close. That was appropriate," Nemes said. “I think during the last two days he looked at some things that have been referred to as voting irregularities, and it doesn't appear that there were any more than any normal election and nowhere near the number needed to overturn the election with 5,000 votes.
“So I think it was the right thing to do and I commend him for doing that. I think his speech was a classy speech."
Beshear on Thursday called for unity across the state and said he wants to “change the tone.” He said he's already started working on his administration's first budget and that Bevin's outgoing administration has been helpful.
“We are all on Team Kentucky,” he said. “Whether we are Democrats, Republicans or Independents, we share more in common as Kentuckians than any national divisions can ever pull us apart.”
Beshear said he's not sure yet when he and his family will move to the governor's mansion on the grounds of the Capitol but hopes to work out details soon.
"I know we will be one of the first families in a long time to live there full-time," he said, "and for that we're probably gonna have to change some hours and some ways that we use the mansion.
"First and foremost, my job is to be the best dad that I can be. And so there may be some differences in the way that I govern to make sure that I am also there for my family on as many nights and on as many weekends as possible."
Beshear said he's ready to get to work.
"I'm excited for this next chapter for Kentucky," Beshear said. "I'm excited for this next chapter in my family's life. I'm excited that we have an opportunity here in Kentucky to be one commonwealth, one large family. That we can all focus on issues that are good for every single Kentuckian."
