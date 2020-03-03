After a couple weeks of working the kinks out, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) expansion of REAL ID-compliant card access at a new Madisonville location is open and ready for business.
The Hopkins County REAL ID Regional Driver’s Licensing office in Madisonville officially opened Monday and will be serving all Kentuckians regardless of where they live. Any U.S. citizen or permanent resident who has a driver’s license, permit or identification card may apply for a Kentucky’s REAL ID-compliant version in Madisonville if they want to use a state-issued credential to meet upcoming REAL ID requirements that go into effect Oct. 1.
The office at 56 Federal Place is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Applicants will receive a temporary 30-day document that serves as a driving credential until the permanent card arrives in the mail at the applicant’s residence.
Only debit and credit cards will be accepted (no cash or check). Regional offices are not equipped to serve applicants who require testing or re-testing. The cost of a four-year REAL ID license is $24 and $48 for an eight-year REAL ID license.
“After years of repeated changes and uncertainty surrounding REAL ID in Kentucky, my administration is working tirelessly and has made quick progress to make REAL IDs available as soon as possible,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “The deadline to comply is quickly approaching and we must continue to improve this service while encouraging Kentuckians to take action to ensure they have an accepted form of identification by October.”
Residents who already have a valid form of REAL ID, like a passport or military ID, can use that instead of the new REAL ID license if they want to visit military bases and fly within the U.S. starting this October. Current driver’s licenses will continue to remain valid for driving, voting and general identification purposes.
BACKGROUND ON REAL IDStarting Oct. 1, Kentucky driver’s licenses, permits and identification cards displaying the Kentucky Unbridled Spirit logo or the language “NOT FOR REAL ID PURPOSES” will no longer be accepted to board U.S. commercial flights or access restricted federal buildings to comply with federal REAL ID law.
Kentucky is in the process of offering REAL ID-compliant licenses, permits and identification cards accepted at airport security checkpoints, military bases and federal buildings that require ID once federal enforcement begins. REAL ID licenses serve as one of several forms of REAL ID. Below is a list of common forms of REAL ID Kentuckians may use to maintain air travel and select federal building access:
• Valid U.S. or foreign passport
• Valid U.S. Passport Card
• Voluntary Travel ID license, permit or identification card
• Military ID (issued by U.S. Department of Defense)
• Permanent resident card
• DHS- Trusted Traveler Card
• Global Entry Card
WHAT YOU WILL NEED TO APPLY FOR A REAL ID LICENSEResidents applying for a REAL ID license must present documentation from a list of specific, acceptable documents that meet federal guidelines, including:
• one valid proof of identity (like a certified birth certificate or valid passport)
- • one valid proof of social security number( like a social security card or W2 statement) and
• two valid proofs of residency ( like a Kentucky driver?s license with your current home address or a utility bill dated less than 61 days)
• Additional documentation may be required if an applicant’s name or gender doesn?t match on the four proof documents (like a marriage certificate or divorce decree if your names don’t match due to marriage or divorce). Applicants may need to reorder documents before applying if the documents do not display legal names (like a nickname printed on a social security card). A detailed list of acceptable documents and examples of when additional documentation may be required is available on the Confident Kentucky website.
WHEN TO VISIT THE HOPKINS COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT CLERK OFFICEThe Hopkins County Circuit Court Clerk office will continue to serve as the application site for standard, non-REAL ID-compliant driver?s licenses, permits and identification cards. A standard driver?s license is $20. Kentuckians who have never had a Kentucky driving credential or those who require any form of testing or retesting must first visit the Circuit Court Clerk Office before visiting a regional licensing office if they would like a REAL ID license, permit or identification card.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.