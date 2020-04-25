The Hopkins County Farmers Market is preparing for its opening day Saturday, May 2, but says it’ll be different than they first imagined.
With all that has developed from COVID-19, Hopkins County Cooperative Extension agent Erika Wood said the state had given farmers markets guidelines to follow for proper sanitation and social distancing.
“We are working with our local officials, as well as with the health department, to make sure that we’re doing everything as safe as we can,” she said.
While the plan is to open next Saturday, Wood said that date is tentative, and they’ll provide more information on times and what to expect once details are ironed out.
Market Manager Bunny Wickam said procedures will definitely change, and used one example that will be in place — the “you touch a product, you buy the product” rule.
Another change will be with how vendors are set up. The new pavilion has vendors facing inward towards a center aisle. She said it’s a place people could congregate, so instead, they will have vendors face outward.
“It’s more of an open-air market type thing, and we’re installing all of the six-foot social distancing guidelines,” she said. “Customers are encouraged not to touch any vegetables that they don’t purchase, so we’re going to go with a baggie system, and all the vendors, of course, will be wearing gloves. A customer can point to what products they want we can bag it for them without the customers having to touch anything. That’s going to be a new way to do things.”
All around the market will be new hand sanitizing stations. Wickham said next week’s opening day was supposed to be a big event, but now it’ll be a slow open.
“I think that’ll be good, We’ve got a lot of positive feedback from the community. They want to come out and see us, so I think it’ll be good, it won’t be big, but it’ll be something,” she said. “I think people want to get some normalcy back. We have great, loyal customers at market, and I think they just want to get back to what they normally do.”
Wickam said that a couple of their regular vendors wouldn’t be at the market’s opening because some are immuno-compromised.
Meanwhile, a staple at the market since 2015 won’t have a booth, yet, said Carolyn Slaton Brasher, who sells and distributes meat from her family’s business, Rooster’s Beef.
“What we hope to do with our online ordering system, we are thinking of doing a scheduled drop off at the Farmers Market,” Brasher said. “We’ll be there at a certain time — you pre-order, and then we’ll deliver.”
Brasher said they aren’t planning on setting up a booth just yet because family members who help sell at the market are at risk of contracting the virus.
“I don’t feel that it’s safe, there’s just too much out there. Once the numbers start going down, and it’s safe, we’re happy to participate,” she said. “It’s strange not participating because I want to make sure my customers have access to the product, you know. My customers have become my friends, and I want to make sure they have what they need. But, at the same time, I’m thinking about their safety, as well as our family.”
Because of the pandemic, Brasher said their beef sales have gone up. They have implemented an online ordering system where they have no physical contact with their customers.
“They pay for it by credit card on the website, and once they order it, I pack it, I charge their card and then I’ll put a cooler out for it. Then I tell them it’s ready. When I know they’re here, I put it in the cooler, they grab it and go,” she said. “There’s no contact with me, and then I disinfect my cooler.
Wickam said the Farmers Market would be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays, but those times are subject to change. Please check Hopkins County Farmers Market’s Facebook page for the most up to date times.
