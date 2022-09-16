The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department released the following report:
• Austin Vanmatre, of Madisonville, was charged September 14, 2022, for assault in the first degree.
• The Madisonville Police Department released the following report:
• Tanner D. Baldwin, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Ashlynn L. White, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Chasta L. Fuller, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to apeapr in court.
• Johnathon M. Franklin, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to appear in court.
• Skylar D. Hawkins, was charged, September 14, 2022, for failure to appear.
• Danny Ray Cotton, was charged, September 14, 2022, for assault in the fourth degree resulting in a minor injury.
• Colin Ray Utley, was charged, September 14, 2022, for probation violation in a felony offense.
• Erik Shane Newell, was charged, September 14, 2022, for theft by deception including cold checks, contempt of court, libel/slander and resistance to order.
