More Kentucky locations came out of coronavirus hibernation Monday. But not fast enough for the congressman serving Hopkins County.
“Kentucky can’t afford to be a socialist state and pay people to not work much longer,” Rep. James Comer said Monday.
Comer decided that he’s kept quiet about Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Home” rules long enough. He gave the Governor the benefit of the doubt as a state leader in March. But now, Comer says Beshear needs to learn from Tennessee instead of the other way around.
“Tennessee fully opened their economy three weeks before Kentucky has, and shut their economy down a week after we did,” Comer told WFMW Radio’s “Western Kentucky Live”. “They’ve had less mortality per capita than we have.”
As of Monday afternoon, Kentucky had 472 deaths from COVID-19. Tennessee had 421. Tennessee’s population is about 53% larger than Kentucky’s, however.
But Tennessee also has 26,944 confirmed cases of the virus, while Kentucky has 11,476. Beshear cited Tennessee’s higher case count in justifying many of his closures.
The Republican lawmaker went on to blame the Democratic Governor’s “shutdown” for Kentucky’s 15.4% unemployment rate in April.
“It’s three times the national average now,” Comer said.
The federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows otherwise, reporting national jobless rates of 14.7% in April and 13.3% in May.
Comer said he hears frequently from business owners who can’t reopen because their laid-off employees make more money from federal coronavirus unemployment benefits. He promised to oppose any expansion of those benefits beyond Tuesday, June 30.
Comer called on Kentucky legislators to “start stepping up” to demand a full reopening, at least on a county-by-county basis. He said an effort to do that was stymied in late May by backers of former Gov. Matt Bevin.
“A bunch of Bevin supporters showed up one day and hung the effigy of Beshear, which was stupid,” Comer said. “They do more harm than good, always.”
Comer faces a reelection challenge this year from Democrat James Rhodes. An email to Rhodes Monday was not returned. But the Governor responded to Comer’s complaints during his afternoon briefing.
“I think public health disagrees,” Beshear said. “His real fight there is with Donald Trump, whose administration put out a plan that, with where Kentucky is right now, would not approve.”
Monday’s reopenings across the commonwealth included museums, historic sites, distillery tours and libraries. The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library will reopen with curbside pickup today, since it’s normally closed on Mondays.
The Hopkins County Health Department reported one new coronavirus case over the weekend. The Monday total was 222, with still 181 recovered patients and 31 deaths. The latest case becomes the 74th at a long-term care facility.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health revised its numbers on Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home Monday. It now shows only one active COVID-19 patient among residents, along with one staff member.
The state lowered the death count as well, from 23 to 21 confirmed coronavirus deaths. Three others are listed as “probable.”
In other new developments related to COVID-19:
• the Earlington City Clerk confirmed the City Council will meet today at 3 p.m. at City Park. A special called meeting last week occurred under a picnic shelter there.
• Nortonville reopened its City Hall for visitors by appointment only. Visitors must wear masks.
• the Nortonville Library announced it will open for curbside pickup today from 4 to 6 p.m. Current patrons will be limited to three items.
• two motorcycle clubs staged a weekend ride past the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson. The Faith Riders of Hopkins County and Righteous Souls of Muhlenberg County had not done that since March.
