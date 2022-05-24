Although Hopkins County has had several weeks of low COVID-19 cases, numbers seem to be on the rise again.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville, said after having zero COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks, they have seen a small uptick in cases at the hospital recently.
“We are seeing the number of positive test results increasing again, which is to be expected as people are gathering,” she said. “And with higher positive tests will come higher rates of hospitalization.”
The hospital had five COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with two of those being in the Critical Care Unit.
As of Friday, Kentucky had one county classified as red and 32 counties classified as yellow, one of them being Hopkins County.
In an update last week, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said that while hospitalizations remain low and stable, the state is seeing an increase in the positivity rate.
Quinn said most mild cases experience symptoms very similar to allergies or the flu, just like with Omicron before. Those with co-morbid conditions or those that were not vaccinated or boosted may experience the kind of symptoms that lead to hospitalization.
“The latest variant of Covid-19 is easily spread and with the end of masking mandates and more people gathering in large group settings again, it is very easy to see how it would spread and lead to higher positive tests again,” said Quinn.
The hospital continues to encourage vaccination and boosters for those populations that qualify, and they encourage anyone who may not feel well to stay away from public settings until they are found to be COVID-negative, are fever-free, and are feeling better.
Beshear and Kentucky Department for Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack also encourage anyone unvaccinated to get vaccinated and for vaccinated Kentuckians to get boosted if they have not already.
“We are adjusting to life with COVID, not life permanently disrupted by COVID. Even so, the cases have increased and there is more disease out there,” said Stack.
On Tuesday, the FDA approved a single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as a booster for children ages five to 11 who have completed their primary Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine series at least five months prior. Now everyone five and older is eligible for at least one booster dose.
The Hopkins County Health Department is doing free COVID-29 vaccinations by appointment from 8:30 a.m. to noon and walk-ins from 1 to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Call 270-821-5242 and press appointments to make an appointment.
