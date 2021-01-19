Hopkins County residents 70 years old and older can now make COVID-19 vaccine appointments through Baptist Health Madisonville.
In addition, any health care worker, school personnel or first responders that missed the first round of vaccines can also schedule an appointment to receive the first of two needed shots.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said they are waiting on more vaccines, but can build the schedule out for additional days for the 70-plus group.
“(The schedules) will show any open appointment times at each of our Baptist Health vaccine clinic locations and asks those scheduling to verify that (the patients) are in the current tier before they schedule their appointment,” she said.
On Sunday, the state reported 33 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county. From Hopkins County long term care facilities, the state reported 16 recovered COVID-19 cases and 15 active COVID-19 patients over the weekend.
As of Sunday, the COVID-19 state website categorized Hopkins County as a red zone with 62.7 daily average of cases per 100,000 population. A red classification is any county with 25 or more cases per 100,000 residents.
On Friday, the Hopkins County Health Department reported 112 covid-19-related deaths in the county.
Baptist Health said they have 21 COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized as of Monday, with six in the Critical Care Unit. COVID-19 patients currently make up 18% of the hospitals total patient population.
Baptist Health and the Hopkins County Health Department have finished vaccinating health care workers, first responders, jail staff and school staff who initially signed up for the first dose and have begun some of the follow-up shots.
Once those 70-plus who wish to be vaccinated have been, then initial shots for tier 1C begins. Tier 1C is anyone 60-plus, anyone over the age of 16 with a high risk of getting COVID-19 and all essential personnel. Tier 2 is anyone 40 years of age or older and Tier 3 is anyone 16 years of age or older.
On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced a partnership with Kroger leadership to increase the speed of COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.
The first Kroger regional drive-through vaccination sites will open the week of Feb. 1 for Kentucky residents in tiers 1A, 1B and 1C. He said more information on site locations and how to sign up will be announced on Thursday, Jan 28.
“Last year, when we were wondering when anybody who wanted a COVID-19 test would be able to get one, Kroger made that a reality. That testing partnership created the national model for surge testing,” said Beshear on Thursday. “These drive-through vaccination sites are fantastic news for all Kentuckians, and we’re grateful to the entire Kroger team for making it possible. Your help in this effort will save countless lives.”
