Hopkins County Central High School has a Pop Tab Drive going on now to benefit the Ohio Valley Ronald McDonald House in Evansville.
Valerie Dunlap, a teacher at Central, said she started the drive to bring more awareness about child illness to Hopkins County.
“I just want to raise community awareness and establish a way we can give back and show what kind of caring community Hopkins County is,” she said.
There have been three Hopkins County School students who have been diagnosed with Leukemia in the last few years. She said one of the families even stayed at the Ronald McDonald House when their child was being treated.
“To think that families and students still in school, that haven’t even started life on their own yet, are having to go through such a traumatic thing at such an early age,” said Dunlap.
The drive will be going on until Friday, May 6. On Monday, May 9, the Ohio Valley Ronald McDonald House will be coming with the van to pick up the pop tabs that have been collected, she said.
Dunlap chose the Ronald McDonald House to help because they are really good about giving back to children who need care.
There is a competition going on in the school because the homeroom that collects the most pop tabs will receive a donut part from Central’s Family Resource Center Coordinator Dana Byrum.
Dunlap said she hopes to make the Pop Tab Drive an annual event in the school. She and Ashley Brown, the Health Sciences teacher at Central, are hoping to get the Health Occupation Student Association club to sponsor the event next year and the following years.
“We plan on them sponsoring this every year and it being an annual drive for the Ronald McDonald,” said Dunlap.
Pop tabs can be dropped off at Central High School through May 6.
