Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight with light rain possible. Low around 45F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.