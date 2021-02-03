The Hopkins County Fiscal Court approved amendments to the Hopkins County Jail policy on Tuesday after being presented with the changes in a public safety committee meeting earlier this year.
Jailer Mike Lewis said these were not dramatic changes to the policy and added that most were already in place but need final approval from the court.
The attendance policy was changed where it allowed employees to not be penalized for visiting the doctor while still keeping the point system in place to help prevent tardiness and absenteeism. Another change concerned mail for inmates.
Lewis said the main reason for the change was technology.
“We no longer pass out every piece of mail that an inmate receives. If it is legal mail, they do receive the actual note, other than that it is scanned into a kiosk where they can read the scanned copy,” Lewis said in a past interview about the policy changes.
Also at the meeting, the court approved the maximum amount which the Hopkins County Sheriff may spend during 2021 for deputies and assistants in his department at $3,500,000.
This amount includes all monies paid to deputies and assistants from fees and all amounts paid from all other sources for salaries and wages including overtime, vacation pay, health insurance premiums and other benefit contributions.
The court also approved the maximum the Hopkins County Clerk may spend during 2021 for deputies and assistants in the Clerk’s office at $1,200,000.
