Despite losing one night of the annual 4th Fest and Praise in the Park Celebration, the city of Madisonville has estimated a combined attendance of around 20,000 people during the two nights festivities were able to move forward.
“We were excited about the crowd this year and the number of states that were represented each night,” said Tricia Noel, Hopkins County Tourism executive director. “It goes to show that the city works hard to put on a quality event that can bring people in from outside of Hopkins County.”
According to deputy city administrator Brad Long, a little more than half of that crowd was at the park on Sunday night to see contemporary Christian artists Big Daddy Weave and We the Kingdom, making this year’s Praise in the Park the biggest single night in the history of the city’s July 4 concert series.
“Fourth Fest was a great success,” said Mayor Kevin Cotton. “We are so appreciative of our team and the hard work and dedication that went in to this event. We are blessed to be able to provide such an amazing experience for our community.”
While the daytime acts on the Side Stage managed to get their performances in before a storm hit Madisonville on Saturday, the city was forced to cancel the nighttime headliners on the Main Stage.
While a few lucky fans were in the park during sound check earlier in the day, the vast majority missed out on hearing Darryl Van Leer, C+C Music Factory, Tag Team and the B.B. King Experience.
According to Brad Long, unfortunately the city will be unable to rescheduled the canceled shows.
Another change that took place during the event was that the 101st Airborne Rock Band, a fan favorite in 2021, was replaced in the lineup by the 106th Army Band from Fort Robinson, Arkansas. City officials said members of the 101st band were deployed at the time of the show.
