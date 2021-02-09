Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Monday:
Justin Prosser, 32, of Madisonville, was served a warrant Sunday for fugitive from another state.
Charles Ezell, 63, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Lauren Furguson, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of synthetic drugs and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
Everett Easterling, 52, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was charged Friday with possession of an alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol.
David Ezell, 37, of Madisonville, was served a warrant on Friday for failure to appear.
