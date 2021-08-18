An incentive for residential development was passed at Monday night’s Madisonville City Council meeting with a goal to help offset the cost of infrastructure with American Rescue Plan Funds.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the cost for things such as water, sewer, electrical and street infrastructure has “gone up exponentially.”
“This was trying to take some of those American Rescue Plan Funds and put it into the infrastructure,” he said. “We know the biggest needs we have are in housing, and these are all new infrastructure projects, so it just helps offset the costs for that.”
Cotton said $350,000 has been put into the incentive from the funds and that it is based off of 70 lots; making it a first come, first serve situation, according to the resolution.
Part of the incentive is that developers will get a total of $5,000 per lot upon completion of the project.
“They will get $2,500 per lot up front and in six months. If they meet their targets, they will get the other $2,500,” said Cotton. “In a year if they don’t have it completed, they have to pay those funds back.”
The developer must develop a minimum of 10 residential lots with a maximum of 15 residential lots, according to the resolution.
In other news, the city council:
• approved a bid for a budgeted waste water pump in the amount of $65,768.40.
• approved a bid for a budgeted septage receiving station for $206,038.
• accepted an offer to sell the surplus property located at 900 South Main Street and 912 South Main Street for the price of $175,000.
• declared four mack trucks and nine receipt printers as surplus.
• approved a request to close Sugg Street by the Sugg Street Downtown Merchants for Sept. 9, Oct. 21 and Dec. 16 from 4-8 p.m. between Main Street and the railroad tracks for Sipping on Sugg along with a closure request on Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a holiday shopping event.
