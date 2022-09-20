In the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region board meeting last Thursday, Executive Director Heath Duncan told the board that Habitat is working on nine houses in Hopkins County.
“We have four under construction in Dawson Springs. All tornado recovery,” he said. “Then we have five in Madisonville also.”
He pointed out the clipboard system Amanda Keith, the families and volunteers coordinator, put together to help keep track of the houses under construction.
“That helps us track each of the builds and where we are on each,” said Duncan.
They are currently working on getting titles for seven properties in the Dawson Springs area to help families rebuild after the December tornado.
Duncan said Kentucky Habitat and Catholic Charities donated the money to help buy those properties.
Keith said Habitat is still accepting applications from people affected by the tornado.
“We are still going through homeowner workshops with our current families,” she said.
Duncan said construction is going well. They have hired two project managers and are looking into hiring a third to help with the number of houses under construction.
“There is a lot happening,” he said.
Habitat bought a new tool trailer thanks to the Home Depot Foundation. Duncan said several volunteers are adding shelves and outfitting it to fit Habitat’s needs.
“We needed a second trailer because we are working on so many different job sites right now that one tool trailer wasn’t enough,” said Duncan.
He told the board that Habitat has a pending grant from the Red Cross. It is around $1.2 million that would fund next year’s activities if they get it.
“That is a game changer if we can get the Red Cross money,” said Duncan.
He told the board that he should hear something soon on the grant.
If anyone affected by the tornado would like more information on Habitat housing, visit https://www.pennyrilehabitat.org/tornado-specific-housing-app, or call 270-825-1539.
The next meeting of the Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region will be at noon on Oct. 20 at the Habitat offices.
