First Baptist Church is bringing back its popular Return to Bethlehem program this year after not having the production the last several years due to COVID.
Missy Chinn, a ministry student at First Baptist Church, said this is the church’s 25th year putting on Return to Bethlehem.
“There have been few years where we have not had it, so they have not been consecutive,” she said. “I think everybody is excited about it again this year.”
Return to Bethlehem takes viewers back to the City of Bethlehem on the day Jesus was born. She said it is a walk-through drama where people will see different shops where workers and customers are excited and talking about the birth of a baby.
“It begins in our sanctuary, and there is entertainment, musical things that happen until their group is called,” said Chinn. “As you walk through the city, you will experience different shops like the carpenter shop and the fruit shop.”
Everyone ends at the manger with Mary and Joseph watching over baby Jesus.
Chinn said there are multiple churches and members of the community involved in making a production like Return to Bethlehem work. She said about 500 people are working on it from cast members, construction workers building the sets, and those who helped with the musical selections.
“To put this on, there are hundreds of people to make this happen,” she said.
The church puts this on every year they can because it helps spread the gospel of Jesus Christ and that Jesus was born as our savior.
“It is just a reminder every year,” said Chinn.
They are grateful to Donna McMurtrie for her commitment and research decades ago into the first production of Return to Bethlehem.
Return to Bethlehem will begin at 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Saturday, Dec. 10, and Monday, Dec. 12. There will also be a showing from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11. All performances will be at First Baptist Church, 246 N. Main Street.
Tickets are not required, but they ask groups of 20 or more to call the church office at 270-821-3611 to reserve a spot to expedite the group.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.