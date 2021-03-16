While some people spent the pandemic learning how to make bread or redoing their landscaping, Mary Lou Boal decided she would write a book.
Boal — a tour guide for 40 years — has been keeping notes about each trip for years and decided now was the time to share her memories.
She said the book was just for fun as she plans to donate any proceeds to the local Habitat for Humanity — Pennyrile Region.
“I just wanted it to go for a useful purpose,” she said.
Boal decided she would donate all of the money to Habitat for Humanity because they do so much to help others.
“I have always believed in Habitat,” said Boal. “They have done such wonderful things in Madisonville and Hopkins County.”
The book is free with a donation to Habitat for Humanity, she said. Thus far she has received checks from $20 to $100.
The book, “Wonderful World, Beautiful People: What I learned being a tour guide around the world,” is a compilation of stories from her years of traveling the globe.
“I have been to 87 countries and almost every tour has a story, some of them I don’t tell,” said Boal, with a laugh.
The stories she wanted to tell were about all the beautiful people she has met over the years — some in other countries, and some right here in Madisonville.
“I want to convey that there are friendly and kind people all over the world, but we have them here in town, too,” she said.
The book describes people she has encountered, including a chapter on gracious people around the world to a piece on the most generous traveler she knows.
She said the book can be inspirational, but she just wanted to tell fun stories and make people happy.
This is not the first time Boal has given back to others. In the past, she has organized donations for natural disaster victims from tornadoes in Oklahoma, hurricanes in New Orleans and floods in Texas.
“If you are lucky enough, you just share,” she said.
Within the first week of publishing the book, Boal has already received $490 to donate to Habitat. Above all else, that was her goal — to give people a reason to donate to Habitat.
“I am so pleased with this,” she said.
There are a limited number of books available, which can be picked up at Total Travel, Mark of Distinction, The Gift Horse and the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
