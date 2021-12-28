As another year comes to a close, many of us start thinking about New Year’s resolutions. One of the top resolutions for people all over the country, every year, is to lose weight and get fit. Owner of Workout Anytime, in Madisonville, JP Wilson shares some tips and tricks on how to achieve this goal for 2022.
“The number one thing is to get into a routine,” Wilson shared. “Once you start you have to keep coming in on a regular basis, even if it’s just twice a week.”
As you can probably guess, January and February are the busiest months for the gym. According to Wilson, roughly 300 new members join in January and February alone. Mondays are usually the busiest days, with early mornings before work and after 4 p.m. is when the gym is most crowded.
“If you can get in on your lunch break, the gym is less busy between noon and two. I would suggest coming in then to get a quick workout in.”
In addition to joining a gym, some other helpful tips include,
Staying active: even if you can’t get to the gym every day, try to incorporate some kind of activity into your day. Take the stairs instead of the elevator. Park farther away from the entrance to encourage walking. Go for a walk during your lunch break. Every little thing adds up.
Don’t give up: Results don’t happen over night. Stick to your plan, and make adjustments to your diet if needed.
Stay hydrated: Be sure to drink plenty of water. Challenge yourself by setting a goal to drink at least eight glasses of water per day. Cutting up fresh fruit and adding it to your water is a great way to still get your eight daily glasses in, in a more flavorful and fun way.
Workout Anytime is featuring a special offer now, if you buy a one-year membership, you get one year for free. This is a commitment, according to Wilson, as there is no quitting or refund. This is a one-time fee, unlike the month-to-month membership where you pay monthly and you can opt out at anytime.
“Your health isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon, slow and steady. Consistency and creating habits are key when it comes to maintaining a healthier lifestyle.”
Workout Anytime has 170 different locations throughout the United States. The Madisonville location, which opened in 2015, is the furthest southwest location in Kentucky, with the next closest location in Bowling Green. If you are a member you are able to workout and tan at any location in the country.
