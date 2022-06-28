Although most people tend to keep the safety of themselves and their children at the top of their mind during extreme weather, it is also important to remember your pets. Extreme heat is just as dangerous for them.
After record high temperatures the last two weeks, Hopkins County got a brief break from the heart early this week, but hotter temperatures are forecasted to return to the area beginning tomorrow, lasting through the weekend. As the mercury rises, its important to look out for pets that can’t protect themselves from the weather.
The American Red Cross of Western Kentucky has provided some tips to help keep our furry friends safe,
1. Limit exercise on hot days, try to take your dog for a walk early in the morning or later in the evening when the temperatures seem to be cooler.
2. Walk your pet in the grass if possible, the hot blacktop can hurt and burn their paws.
3. If your pet is outside, be sure to provide fresh cool water and provide shady areas for them to relax.
4. Water safety is very important, do not leave pets unsupervised around pools or lakes, not all are great swimmers.
5. Never leave your pet in a hot car, even if only for a few minutes. The temperature in the car can reach 120 degrees very quickly, even if you crack the windows.
6. During warmer weather, heat stroke is common for dogs with short noses and snouts, and those with extremely thick fur coats. Be sure to look out for heavy panting, fast pulse rate, inability to get up. If you suspect your pet has heat stroke contact your vet right away.
If you do not have a vet, here are some in the local area,
Pennyrile Animal Clinic in Madisonville
Tendercare Veterinary Clinic in Madisonville
Animal Medical Center in Madisonville
For more information or tips on pet safety, be sure to contact one of the local veterinarians in the area.
