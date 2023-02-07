PRP 1

The Patrick Rudd Project donated $31,410 in 13 mini grants to first responders in Hopkins County.

 Submitted photo

The Patrick Rudd Project recently donated $31,410 to 13 Hopkins County first responder agencies through 13 mini-grants aimed at helping those who risk it all to serve the community.

PRP Co-Founder Kelly Forbes said they have been honored to provide needed funding to local first responder agencies to help bridge the budget gap for the past nine years.

