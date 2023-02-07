The Patrick Rudd Project recently donated $31,410 to 13 Hopkins County first responder agencies through 13 mini-grants aimed at helping those who risk it all to serve the community.
PRP Co-Founder Kelly Forbes said they have been honored to provide needed funding to local first responder agencies to help bridge the budget gap for the past nine years.
“Our first responders go into potential danger every day, into situations most citizens never hear about because they feel called to protect their community and those who live in it,” she said.
The money was awarded through Everyday Heroes, a grant that can be used to purchase equipment or department training. The 2022 grant recipients are Anton Volunteer Fire Department, Earlington Fire Department, Hanson Fire Department, Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, Madisonville Fire Department, Madisonville Police Department, Mainton Fire Department, Nebo Fire Department, Nortonville Fire Department, Richland Volunteer Fire Department, South Hopkins Fire Department, St. Charles Volunteer Fire Department, and White Plains Fire Department.
“These grants are a small ‘Thank You’ that we gladly give in order to help make first responders’ jobs safer and to remember a hometown hero,” said Forbes.
Since its inception in April 2014, the Patrick Rudd Project has donated over $322,000 to the populations it supports, including over $262,000 in Everyday Heroes mini-grants.
PRP is a volunteer-led nonprofit organization that is funded through private donations and special events like the 9/11 Heroes Run in partnership with the Travis Manion Foundation, the PRP 4-Man Golf Scramble, and the PRP Flag Fundraiser in partnership with Hopkins County Schools.
The mission of the Patrick Rudd Project is to encourage citizens of Hopkins County to embrace local veterans and first responders in honor of SGT William Patrick Rudd. To assist veterans through the transitional phases of their lives and to promote a better understanding of veterans’ and first responders’ value to the community.
The vision of the Project’s Leadership Team is to focus on improving the gap between civilian and military communities and providing financial support to Hopkins County First Responders, said Forbes.
“PRP took a bit to get off the ground because we wanted to ensure our mission was something Patrick supported,” she said.
