The Hopkins County's 2018-19 school assessment results are in, and the county as a whole received a 3-star rating in the state's new 5-star rating system.
"At the state ranking, their overall ranking was at a three at elementary, middle and high, it's the exact same ranking that we received, so we are meeting the state standard," said Hopkins County Schools Superintendent Deanna Ashby. "Now, obviously, we want to be above that, and that's our goal for next year. But for this first go-around with this new rating system, we are spot on with what the state average is."
According to the Kentucky Department of Education, the new star-rating system was designed using diverse accountability indicators which factor in a school's overall rating. Those factors include reading and mathematics proficiency; proficiency in social studies, science and writing; a student's academic growth or progress over one academic year; for high schools, transition readiness, historically called college and career readiness; and graduation rate.
"Basically, the star ranking system let's us know where we rank and stand against schools within our
own district and outside the district," said Andy Belcher, Hopkins County's director of assessment. "We can look at other counties that have similar size and demographics and see where we fall."
Last year, there were no individual district rankings; however, the state did roll out several designations for its lowest-performing schools, such as the Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) designation and the Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI) designation.
The CSI designation was given to 51 of the state's lowest performing schools, none of which were a part of the Hopkins County district. Schools were given the TSI designation if they had specific demographic groups performing at the bottom 10% statewide. Five Hopkins County district schools received the TSI designation - Earlington Elementary, Grapevine Elementary, Browning Springs Middle School, Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins High School.
This year, no schools in the district received a TSI designation.
"Last school year, we had five schools that had that designation. Those are totally gone now, those schools worked really hard to minimize gaps," said Belcher.
As a TSI-designated school a year ago, Earlington Elementary shed that label this year and is one of the highest ranked schools in the district - receiving a four-star rating.
"We are very excited for the growth that we've made," said Earlington Elementary's Principal Wendy Mitchell. "We feel like we can attribute the success that we've made to small-group intervention with our students."
During the 2018-19 school year, Mitchell said Earlington focused their teachers and their time to provide students with as many small group activities they could provide.
"Whether that be for struggling students to give them the one-on-one they needed, or for students who are working on or above level to continue pushing them to higher levels of achievement," she said. "We feel like that was the biggest difference in our growth and in getting out of that TSI status."
Mitchell said she is proud of her teachers for digging in and making needed changes for their students' progress.
"Our teachers have worked incredibly hard, and you know, they could have been depressed and moaned and groaned, but instead - they took the bull by the horns and really charged forward to make the school improve," said Mitchell.
The highest rankings in the district were four-stars. Four schools, including Earlington Elementary, received the four-star status. Hanson Elementary, Pride Elementary and West Broadway Elementary also received that distinction. Two schools received the lowest ranking in the district of two stars - Hopkins County Central High School and Wes Hopkins Elementary. Each of the other schools in the district received a three-star ranking.
In the region, Hopkins County district schools are on par with Henderson, Muhlenberg and Webster County, all of which have three-star rankings in elementary, middle and high school. Union County was the only district to hold a different ranking - its elementary and high schools are two-star ranked, while their middle schools hold a three-star rank.
"It's an opportunity for growth," said Belcher. "Our five schools climbed out of TSI status by naming names and really giving individualized instruction for kids that needed it. I know, we're just going to continue that."
One of the strengths Ashby said that her district has is the ability to learn from one another. In November, the district is hosting a professional learning day.
"That will be an opportunity for teachers to discuss across the table things that are going on across the county," she said. "Things that are working and things that they can share with one another."
