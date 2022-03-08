Hopkins County School Board went into a closed session Monday night to discuss entering into an agreement to acquire property at 2135 North Main Street to be used as the new Central Office. The building was briefly utilized by Heritage Christian Academy when it first attempted to open a campus in Madisonville.
School Board attorney Keith Cartwright said the cost of the purchase would be about $1,590,00, though it has to be approved by the Kentucky Department of Education before the purchase is finalized.
“It takes up to six months to get approval, but we hope it can be done in less time than that,” he said.
One major reason put before the board to look at a new Central Office is that the current office is the former Madisonville High school, which was built in 1922. The recently amended District Facilities Plan (DFP) includes purchase of a new office that would alleviate repairs and maintenance costs on the current facility.
HCS Assistant Superintendent Marty Cline said assuming the facilities plan is approved, and the request to purchase the property is approved, the local school board still has to approve contractors and plans before anything can happen.
He said construction and renovations right now could take at least 18 months from the start of the process. When the process starts also is determined where the new central office would fall on the list of necessities for the district, which could push the project back further.
During the meeting, the board did approve the public hearing report for the DFP, so now the hearing report, the plan, and notes will be sent to the KDE for approval.
The board also approved to accept letters of interest from architectural/engineering services for the two auxiliary gyms and storm shelters for the high schools.
According to documents, the letters should be one-page from qualified architectural firms. Firms have until 9 a.m. on March 29 to email their letters to Marty Cline at marty.cline@hopkins.yschools.us.
The school board will have a town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at South Hopkins Middle School to address the public’s concerns in an open forum.
In other news, the school board:
recognized Lydon Logan, the South Hopkins Middle School Resource Officer with the “Remember Your Why” Award for promoting kindness and connecting with the students.
- approved invoice payments to Mid South Prestress, LLC in the amount of $150,832, to Trane in the amount of $63,769.26, and to Winsupply Owensboro in the amount of $40,227.17 for construction on the new Hanson Elementary School.
approved to advertise for bids to purchase two-three quarter ton 4WD work trucks for the District Maintenance Department.
- approved to award bids for three technology cabling projects to Integration Partners for Hopkins County Central High
- School and Jesse Stuart Elementary School and to Encore Technologies for James Madison Middle School.
- approved the 2022-2023 staffing formula for certified and classified employees.
The next school board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 21 at the Hopkins County Career and Technology Center.
