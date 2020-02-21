Madisonville Police Department officially launched its new Community Connection website Thursday in hopes of gathering information that will assist in solving local crimes.
Citizens of Madisonville who have or plan to purchase outdoor surveillance cameras can voluntarily sign up and register their cameras to help aid local law enforcement if the need arises, explained police spokesman Maj. Andrew Rush.
“We live in a community were people still try to help each other out,” said Chief Chris Taylor. “I think this website is just another way of being able to do that. We all live busy lives now, so we aren’t as vigilant as maybe we were years ago. People aren’t always at home during the daytime like they used to be. This website is another way of being able to assist and make our community safer. I think that’s what everybody wants.”
After a crime takes place, police canvass the area and ask for eyewitnesses. With today’s technology, home security cameras have been used to help find or identify criminals. With this website, the MPD is trying to get ahead of the curve in its canvassing efforts, said Rush.
“Because so many people are getting surveillance systems,” he said, “we are trying to use this website to create a database, a list of people that have outdoor cameras, or doorbell cameras or something along those lines, just in case a crime happens.”
If a crime were to happen in the area of someone who owns an outdoor surveillance camera and they have opted-in to the MPD’s website, then they will be contacted by a member of the MPD to review their footage, said Rush.
“What we have found in the past when we have a crime in a certain area of a street, we may check and knock on doors all around those three, four or five houses in both directions,” he said. “But, sometimes somebody checks their camera up the street, and if we have a suspect vehicle or something, they’ll say, ‘Hey, I got that on my camera system.’ That’s what we’re trying to expedite a little bit and make a little bit better.”
Taylor said they wanted to create a way for the community to get involved.
“We want to build those community relationships, and have all the citizens of Madisonville be a part of what we’re trying to do,” he said. “I believe it’s almost like a branch of the neighborhood watch program.”
Any help the MPD can get to solve a case, get stolen property back to its owner or bring justice to a victim is something they support, said Taylor.
“We’ll still canvass the area, of course, but it helps us narrow down and spend more time trying to bring that individual to justice, instead of having to try and track down piece by piece or going door to door to try to find that information.”
The Community Connection website asks for limited information — first and last name, email, phone and address. Rush said privacy is of the utmost importance to them.
“We’re not asking them for permission to go ahead and access their system, we’re not asking for passwords, we’re not asking anything like that,” he said. “All we’re asking for is if you’d be willing for us to give you a call because you are on our list.”
If a crime took place in your area and you received a call, Rush said you have the option to say yes, or no, for the police to view your recorded footage.
“It’s completely voluntary, people can put their name on the list or not,” he said. “Then, at a certain point, if they decide, ‘eh, I don’t know if I want to have my name on the list anymore,’ then they can have it removed at any time as well.”
Kentucky Security, which sells and installs both commercial and residential security systems, serves clients in Madisonville. Their owner, Charles Ramey, said depending on what his clients want for outside video surveillance costs and installations can range anywhere from $1,000 upward and take half a full day to install. Ramey, who lives in Webster County, said any time people can help each other out is a good idea.
Though there are full-service options, like Ramey offers, there are also smaller items such as doorbell cameras. ADT has a video doorbell for $199, and Ring has one for $100.
ADT spokesperson Bob Tucker said their doorbell cameras could be self-installed in a few minutes.
“We find there are many advantages of outdoor cameras,” he said. “In the first place, they are a great deterrent to crooks who can see there is a camera and then leave even before trying to break in. If someone does burglarize the home, then their image can be captured through the camera and shared with the police.”
Because the site is voluntary, Rush said they are not telling people to go out and buy security cameras or systems.
“We’re not in the business of trying to sell people stuff; it doesn’t have to be anything new. It can be something that’s existing,” he said. “We’re hoping for a lot of registrations because I think it’s a gap that we can fill in. Hopefully, we can use it as a deterrent also.”
To access the Community Connection website and register your camera, go to www.
