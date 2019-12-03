Man under mobile home charged with arson

A Madisonville man spent Monday in jail after being charged with attempting to set a mobile home on fire.
A police report said Jaron W. Owens, 33, was arrested after 10 p.m. Sunday after first responders were called to a house fire at the Elk Creek Mobile Home Park on Whittington Drive. Two people in a home told police that Owens was on their front porch in violation of a domestic violence order from September.
Police say a man inside the mobile home told Owens to leave. Instead, Owens reportedly crawled under the building and set fire to a plastic vapor barrier on the ground. Firefighters brought that under control with minimal damage.
Owens reportedly told police he crawled under the mobile home with a lighter "to get
See Arson/Page A3
warm." But he denied any knowledge of a fire.
Owens already was in trouble for allegedly stealing a car from an acquaintance in early October. Police said Owens spray-painted the car a different color, then claimed that he worked for a repossession agency.
In the latest case, Owens is charged with first-degree arson and violation of a Kentucky protective order. His bond was set late Monday at $20,000 cash. Owens is scheduled for arraignment Friday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.