A dormant school due to a global pandemic will now see new life and hopefully play a positive role in the flattening of the outbreak curve here in Hopkins County.
Madisonville North Hopkins High School will become a drive thru testing site for COVID-19 over a three-day period next week.
Hopkins County Schools Superintendent. Dr. Deanna Ashby said North’s campus is closed for regular school and community business until further notice to assist in the testing, which could screen up to a 1,000 residents beginning Tuesday.
Yesterday, the campus had barricades placed at the entrance of the school as they prepared the building for testing. Testing will be available from 8:30 a.m. till 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Ashby said the district would act as a liaison to the state and provide a secure and sanitized area for workers.
Close to three weeks ago, Ashby said the school system was approached by the Kentucky State Police, who said North was a possible site for future testing. An officer came and looked at the property, they did some studies, and submitted the information to the state, she said.
“Somewhere along the way, we were selected as the host for this endeavor,” she said. “We are excited to be able to help in any way that we can. Team Hopkins is certainly proud to be part of the team Kentucky initiative to do anything we can to assist in the safety and welfare of our community.”
North Hopkins students have been completing work nontraditionally online or through printed packets since the middle of March. Closing the school for the next week or so will affect the 10% of students who receive paper packets, said Principal Adam Harris.
“We’re trying to stay in communication. A lot of students that need the packets do have some internet. It’s very limited in data, so they’ve been able to get calls and messages through our Infinite Campus and Remind Messenger systems,” he said.
Students who complete their work through packets usually return them to a dropbox at the school. Ashby said the dropbox had been moved to the central office at 320 South Seminary Street.
Harris said North provides a conducive location for privacy.
“If you are familiar with the property, they want you to get up on the hill and pass the school — it’s kind of not visible from the road on either side,” he said. “The testing site, where they’ll be doing a lot of the testing, is in the student parking lot area, which is kind of private, and people can be anonymous to a point.”
Meggen Brown, the clinical director for Koger Health, said during Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday announcement, they are offering four test sites around the state, which includes the North Hopkins site. She said they anticipate to test close to 330 patients a day per location.
The tests are self-administered nasal swab and must be ordered and served by a provider; there will be nurse practitioners on-site, Brown said. They are seeing people on a three priority system. The first priority is for hospitalized patients and healthcare workers with symptoms. The second priority is the elderly population, those with underlying conditions and first responders. The third priority is given to critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, individuals with symptoms, healthcare and first responders without symptoms and individuals with mild symptoms in communities hit hard by COVID-19.
Brown said people could go to krogerhealth.com/covidtesting to schedule their tests.
Ashby said the school is not fielding calls related to testing. Instead, if you feel like you fit one of the three priority areas for testing, call 888-852-2567, which is Kroger’s COVID-19 hotline.
