Back in Time

File photo

We aren't sure of the program or the story being told in this undated file photo from The Messenger's archives, but by the look on the faces of the kids in the front row, the speaker appears to have their undivided attention. If you recognize any of those in the photo or remember the event, please email Jon Garrett at jgarrett@the-messenger.com.

Back in Time

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.