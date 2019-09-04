Some business owners in Madisonville may see a tax reduction next year. And new business could be heading for a long-abandoned corner.
The Madisonville City Council reviewed both of those topics at its Tuesday meeting. Members began by giving first reading to an amended property tax ordinance. While the 2019 ad valorem rate for real estate and motor vehicles would not change, the rate on "all other tangible personal property" would go down about 21%.
"That's business property," Finance Director Cory Alexander said after the meeting "That would be machinery, office equipment, furniture and inventory."
The rate on those items would drop from $0.2152 for each $100 of assessed valuation to $0.1706. Vehicles and real estate would not be included.
Alexander said Madisonville has about $122.5 million in personal property. That assessment is up about $27 million from last year, because the tax base increased.
"Residential rates will remain unchanged," Alexander said. He noted those rates have held steady for at least five years.
The council will vote on the amended ordinance at its next meeting Sept. 16. It also will vote then on an adjusted boundary for the city's Historic District that will allow retail development.
"One of the issues was the way that it was zoned for the Historic District," Mayor Kevin Cotton said. "It was not allowing that to happen."
The location being considered is at Lake and South Main streets, which Cotton called "the far end of the Historic District." He said a bank building on that corner has sat abandoned for several years.
Cotton said at a recent Joint Planning Commission meeting, the new use for that corner was described as "a restaurant-related business." He did not know the name of the restaurant.
In other business Tuesday, the City Council:
• Approved the leasing of three garbage trucks, valued at $1.5 million.
• Declared three Mack trucks from the Public Works Department surplus property to be disposed.
• Approved permission for the city to advertise bids on salt. Madisonville will need an estimated 600 tons of salt for roads during the winter, at an estimated price of $68 per ton.
• Proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23 Constitution Week.
• Honored Police Lt. Scott Gipson for developing the "Cram the Cruiser" school supply drive. Chief Chris Taylor said this summer's drive collected $13,600 worth of supplies for children in need.
• Presented a Citizen's Award to Michelle Seaver for helping to rescue a driver after a crash on Interstate 69 in March. Read more about Seaver's actions in an upcoming edition of The Messenger.
