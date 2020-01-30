It’s a job that’s been vacant for 30 days. But it hasn’t officially been opened for applicants — and it may not be filled for months.
It is the Fourth Circuit Court Judge position in Hopkins County. James Brantley vacated it when he retired at the end of 2019. As some people say the wheels of justice turn slowly, so has the process of replacing Brantley.
“I have not received a notice at all,” Madisonville attorney Keith Cartwright said this week. He’s one of two attorneys selected two weeks ago for a Judicial Nominating Commission.
“As a member of the bar, they should send you a notice saying, ‘Are you interested in applying?’ ” Cartwright added. “I never got that notice.”
Cartwright said the commission will not convene until the judge opening is posted and the application deadline passes.
“They’ve not advertised the job,” Cartwright said. “They advertise it for 30 days.”
The position was not shown Wednesday on either the Kentucky Bar Association or the Kentucky Court of Justice websites.
Cartwright estimated the commission might meet two months after the opening is posted. That could push the process into April as the commission will recommend three finalists to Gov. Andy Beshear for his selection.
Beshear will have 90 days to announce his choice once the finalists are passed to him. With the many moving parts of naming Brantley’s interim replacement, the question of how that could possibly impact the nonpartisan race being on November’s ballot.
Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern attempted to clarify the matter.
“The Secretary of State’s office told me that an election has been called,” Cloern said. So the Circuit Judge position will be on the November ballot.
“The filing deadline is June 2. It will be listed as an unexpired term,” Cloern added. Candidates must file through the state.
There’s still only one person who publicly has expressed an interest in replacing Brantley. Madisonville attorney Chris Oglesby revealed that to The Messenger in mid-November.
The nominating commission will consist of two attorneys, four members of the public from Hopkins County and Kentucky Chief Justice John Minton Jr.
Until Brantley’s position is filled, retired Hopkins County Judge Logan Calvert and former Daviess County Judge Tom Castlen are handling Circuit Court cases.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.