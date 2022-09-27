Master’s of Soul will be kicking off the Center Stage Series at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts in Madisonville, Saturday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m., and there are still tickets available for the show.
In the early ’60s some of the most iconic names in the history of popular music were discovered in the Motor City of Detroit, better known simply as Motown & Soul. Masters of Soul is a celebration of these artists, their music, and their style. The show features stylishly costumed, fully choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band.
Tickets start at $15 and go up to $25, with children and students receiving special discounts.
To purchase tickets, call the box office, 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.universitytickets.com.
