A bond reduction hearing for an accused child abuser ended with a denial for the defendant’s request.
Herbert Harris, 39, of Earlington, was charged with first-degree assault and as a persistent felony offender on Sept. 11, 2019 after he allegedly dropped his infant son on the side of a couch.
On Wednesday, Harris was seeking a bond reduction hearing and, according to Hopkins County Commonwealth Attorney, Kathy Senter, the court denied his request to reduce the cash bond of $10,000.
Senter added that his trial is set to begin on Tuesday, April 20.
According to previous reports, Harris’ baby developed seizures the night of the incident and was eventually flown to Louisville for treatment. According to police, the infant was diagnosed with two brain bleeds and at least five broken ribs.
According to previous reports, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy said Harris admitted being “too rough” with his baby on the afternoon of Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.
As of Friday afternoon, Harris remains housed in the Hopkins County Jail.
