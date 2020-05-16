Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Robert A. Coleman, 32, of Louisville was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Jessamine County.
• Kevin W. Driver, 36, of Grayson was charged Thursday with failure to appear in Boyd County.
• Gordon E. Williams, 39, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with theft of mail matter.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports Friday:
• Cilton L. Baucum Jr., 30, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with marijuana possession, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession and possessing an open container in a vehicle.
• Amber D. Conrad, 28, of Hopkinsville was charged Wednesday, May 6 with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Troy B. Crowley, 53, of Hanson was charged Friday, May 8 with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Norman W. Rigney, 37, of Madisonville was charged Friday, May 8 with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Christopher B. Tate, 29, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.