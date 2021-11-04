Madisonville North Hopkins graduate, Tucker Ramage, is bringing some holiday cheer to Western Kentucky this holiday season. He has started his own business, Dino-Lights, just in time for Christmas.
Dino-Lights is a Christmas Lights installation company servicing the Western Kentucky area, specifically Madisonville and other towns within a 45-minute radius of Madisonville.
Born and raised in Madisonville, Ramage started this seasonal company after hearing multiple stories of the struggles of putting up and taking down Christmas lights each winter.
“This will be my first year doing Christmas lights in the western Kentucky area. I already have over ten customers after just one week of advertising and marketing,” Ramage stated.
Ramage worked with a similar company in Phoenix, AZ, earlier this year, which is where the idea came from. After selling a few accounts and completing multiple successful installs, Ramage felt that he could bring this business model back home. He negotiated terms with the marketing company, opened his location in Kentucky and became owner and operator of Dino-Lights.
“We buy our lights for each customer’s home, so they are yours to keep,” Ramage. “We will install them, repair them, take them down and store them in the off season if you so choose. Each light design is custom-fit to your liking. With all different color options, we have something for everyone.”
The unique aspect of Dino-Lights is that when a customer signs up for multiple years, the rates after year one will be discounted. Dino-Lights will operate from October 15, 2021 thru February 15, 2022. The service is primarily exterior lighting, specializing in roofline lighting, but it can also include bushes, trees and walkways. Ramage and staff are looking to light up 100 homes in Madisonville and surrounding areas this Christmas season.
For more information on how to get your house decked for the holidays, visit Dino-Lights on Facebook, Dino-Lights.Kentucky or call Tucker Ramage, 270-339-2977.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.