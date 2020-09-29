The Hopkins County Health Department has reported 16 new COVID-19 cases since Friday of last week, which brings the total confirmed cases in the county to 630 as of Monday afternoon.
There have been 488 people recovered from COVID-19 and 38 fatalities locally. By age, there have been 79 cases in people from the age 0-20, 189 cases in ages 21-40, 195 cases in people ages 41-50, 120 cases in people ages 61-80 and 47 cases in ages 81 and older.
In his daily briefing Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear encouraged all Kentuckians to make a plan to vote, either by mail, in person during early voting or in person on Election Day. Beshear displayed his own mail-in ballot at Monday’s news conference, which can be requested through the GoVoteKy.com (https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ ovrweb/govoteky) website.
“We are now in the midst of this election. Absentee voting is underway. I have my ballot now,” said Beshear. “Make sure you follow the instructions carefully. Then mail it or drop it in a drop box. And remember, you can register to vote until Oct. 5. You can request an absentee ballot until Oct. 9. After that, early in-person voting begins Oct. 13. But there is no excuse, folks. Voting is a part of who we are as Americans. I want to see a record turnout here in Kentucky.”
The deadline to register online to vote in the 2020 General Election is 4 p.m. on Oct. 5. Kentucky residents can register by visiting the states Online Voter Registration webpage (https://vrsws.sos.ky.gov/ovrweb/ govoteky).
In addition, more than 170,000 Kentuckians have had their voting rights restored because of the executive order Beshear signed days after taking office. These Kentuckians were convicted of non-violent and non-sexual felonies.
