The second Wednesday of every month, the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library hosts “Home School Day,” which offers free use of all library services, along with an arts and crafts event starting at 11 a.m. for all children and their parents.
Despite being on fall break this past Wednesday, roughly 40 children and parents attended. Painting festive pictures, coloring, tissue paper stain glass fall window art and sensory play with a large carved pumpkin were on the agenda.
“Home-schoolers, or kiddos who just want to come have fun and socialize, are invited to come hang out at the library. Children can look up things for their school work, participate in a craft or activity that we have planned. The more the merrier,” Shanna Turner, the Children and Young Adult Services and Outreach Coordinator for the library said.
All are encouraged and invited to the next event, taking place November 9, 2022, at the library.
