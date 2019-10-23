Suspect tries to swallow bag of meth, police say

A Madisonville man spent Tuesday in a hospital after police say he tried to swallow a bag of methamphetamine.
Madisonville Police reports indicate Jacob Ruckert, 27, was tracked down by authorities shortly before 2 p.m. Monday on Clark Street south of Nebo. Police say Ruckert attempted to swallow a bag of suspected crystal meth, but officers prevented that and arrested him.
Major Andrew Rush said authorities had warrants for Ruckert from as far back as June.
"They enlisted the help of U.S. marshals for extra manpower," Rush said Tuesday.
After the arrest, Ruckert was taken to Baptist Health Madisonville for treatment.
"He started having medical issues," Rush said.
Ruckert was arrested on three new charges in Hopkins County -- first-degree possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and failure to appear.
Ruckert already was under a 10-count indictment issued in March stemming from a police chase on Sunday, Jan. 13. Police say he was a passenger in a car that tried to escape officers by tearing through shrubs outside the hospital. Ruckert was arrested after the car crashed near North Kentucky Avenue. Alleged driver Damien Golike, 25, was captured 11 days later.
Police records said Ruckert was sought Monday for first-degree and second-degree fleeing/evading police, second-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, theft of a vehicle plate, reckless driving, lack of a registration plate, speeding more than 26 miles per hour above the limit, operating on a suspended license, disregarding a stop sign, first-degree bail jumping, nonpayment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and failure to appear.
