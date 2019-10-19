On Monday, Oct. 28, educational specialists from Madisonville Community College's Adult Education Program (ACE2) will be in Nebo as part of an outreach effort to engage with GED seekers.
ACE2 staff members will be at Common Garments from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. to discuss options for GED seekers to enroll in adult education programming. Individuals ready to enroll in GED classes will have the opportunity to complete the intake process and initial enrollment assessments on-site and speak with an educational specialist to develop an individual learning plan.
"We are very excited to partner with Common Garments for this unique opportunity to meet potential students in their own community and provide a way for them to have access to our services," says Angela Carter, director of adult education at MCC.
As part of an innovation proposal, ACE2 received funding from Kentucky Skills U that will allow staff to go out into the community and provide on-site enrollment opportunities for those interested in obtaining a GED.
Many adults seeking to return to school and pursue a GED often face barriers such as low access to transportation and childcare, or conflicts with work or other family commitments.
"This funding allows us to eliminate barriers that many prospective students face that prohibit them from getting to our learning center in Madisonville," Carter said. "We look forward to offering these services at many other locations throughout the county."
ACE2 will not only be able to complete the intake process away from the main learning centers, but the center also offers an online learning community for qualifying students to receive instruction, complete assignments and participate in live class sessions on a computer, tablet or smartphone.
"This creates a pathway for prospective students to have access to adult education services anyplace, anytime and makes our instructional staff available to students who are unable to come into the learning center," said Carter. "It is our hope that this will be a way to broaden our reach and provide quality educational experiences to GED seekers and continue moving Hopkins County forward as a work ready community."
To reserve an appointment with ACE2 staff on Oct. 28, or for more information about GED classes, please contact Lisa Greene or Kristie Buskov at (270) 824-1819.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.