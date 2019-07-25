Kentucky's junior senator was one of two lawmakers who voted against a measure Tuesday that ensures the fund to help 9/11 victims and first responders never runs out of money.
Republican Rand Paul said he couldn't "in good conscience" vote yes, because of his fiscal conservative beliefs that federal spending must be curtailed.
"While I support our heroic first responders, I can't in good conscience vote for legislation which to my dismay remains unfunded," Paul tweeted after the Senate vote. "We have a nearly trillion dollar deficit and $22 trillion in debt. Spending is out of control."
The Senate approved money for the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, which extends the program through 2090, by a 97-2 vote. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined Paul in voting against the measure.
The program is aimed at helping first responders and others who have been plagued by health problems following the attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office say the costs to pay the outstanding claims and future claims would be $10.2 billion over the next decade.
"As I have done on countless issues, including disaster relief and wall funding, I will always take a stand against borrowing more money to pay for programs rather than setting priorities and cutting waste," Paul added in a tweet.
Paul has been feuding with Senate Democrats and advocates for 9/11 victims for the past several days.
Chief among them has been comedian Jon Stewart, who slammed Paul as a hypocrite for his earlier blocking of the proposal because of spending concerns. The former "The Daily Show" host noted Paul supported the Republican tax cuts, which reports have said fueled a historic rise in the deficit.
In 2017, Paul expressed misgivings about the GOP tax cut plan but ultimately supported the measure. The CBO has estimated the total cost of the tax cut bill is $1.9 trillion.
Paul returned fire in a separate interview, calling Stewart a "guttersnipe" who was misrepresenting his position.
A Paul spokeswoman told the Courier Journal the earlier move to hold up a vote on the victim's fund is a normal Senate procedure in order to have a debate on his amendment, which looked to reduce spending to pay for the measure.
But Paul's amendment was overwhelmingly rejected ahead of the final vote by a 77-22 margin, including a "no" vote from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, also of Kentucky.
McConnell was also briefly the focus of Stewart's ire when some advocates worried the 9/11 bill was in jeopardy. But after Tuesday's vote, some thanked Kentucky's senior senator for his role in getting the measure through.
"To Mitch McConnell, he kept his word to me," John Feal, a 9/11 first responder, said at a press conference after the vote. "While I don't always agree with his politics, he was honest and he was sincere and everything he said, he did. So, I thank Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell."
Feal is founder and president of the Feal Good Foundation, which helps those affected by the terror attack receive proper health care.
"As for Rand Paul and Mike Lee, told you so," he said. "We whipped your asses."
Only one more step needed for Kentucky pension bill to become law: Bevin's signature
By Jack Brammer and Daniel Desrochers
Lexington Herald-Leader
FRANKFORT -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's plan to deal with a huge increase in pension costs for regional universities and quasi-governmental agencies, such as health departments and rape crisis centers, won final passage in the state Senate on Wednesday morning.
The 27-to-11 vote in the Senate sent Houise Bill 1 to the Republican governor to sign into law and marked the end of the special legislative session called by Bevin that started last Friday. The session cost taxpayers about $66,000 a day, or about $396,00 over the six-day run.
Once Bevin signs the measure into law, it takes effect immediately and is retroactive to July 1, the day expensive pension bills were sent out to regional universities and 118 other agencies.
Democrats contend the controversial measure, which delays higher pension rates for the agencies for a year, will force many of their employees into less attractive 401(k)-style retirement plans.
Democrats and Republicans have said they expect a legal challenge to the bill.
Kroger shooting suspect is now competent to stand trial
By Billy Kobin
Louisville Courier Journal
Gregory Bush, the man accused of killing two shoppers at a Jeffersontown Kroger last fall, is now competent to stand trial.
Prosecutors said during a preliminary hearing Wednesday that a Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center report found Bush, 51, is competent to stand trial on murder, wanton endangerment and attempted murder charges stemming from the October shooting.
Bush, of Louisville, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder, two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of attempted murder. He appeared at Wednesday's hearing in an orange jumpsuit.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Milja Zgonjanin told Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell a KCPC report on Bush found he was competent.
Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell will decide whether to accept the findings of the report and rule Bush competent during a Oct. 31 hearing.
Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, and Vickie Lee Jones, 67, at the Kroger off Taylorsville Road in Jeffersontown on Oct. 24.
Authorities said Bush and another shopper who was armed also exchanged gunfire in the parking lot of the Kroger.
Neither man was hit in the shootout, and Bush then allegedly got in his car and drove a short distance before being stopped and detained by authorities.
In May, Bush was ruled incompetent to stand trial, but a doctor who evaluated Bush said he would likely gain competency in the future.
During the May hearing, Jefferson Circuit Judge Annie O'Connell ordered Bush sent to the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center to undergo the forced 60-day medication treatment.
Under the law, defendants must be able to assist a lawyer in mounting their defense. If an accused person is not deemed capable, a judge can find them incompetent for the time being, and subject to additional evaluations.
