The Madisonville Water Department is looking to repair a one million gallon water tank off of Kentucky Avenue that has been shutoff due to water quality.
Alan Todd, the superintendent of the Madisonville Wastewater Treatment Department, addressed the Madisonville Water Committee Tuesday night saying that the tank was inspected in October 2019.
Results from that inspection showed that there was damage to the interior of the tank.
“It was built in 1991 and does not have any type of work since then,” Todd said at the meeting. “Once the tank was inspected, we saw the downgrade of the tank, that there hadn’t been any attention to this,” said Keith Browning, also with the Madisonville Water Department, adding that the tank had recently been shut down due to the bad quality of water it was producing. “We were still noticing some drops in our water quality, and so we decided to shut that tank off to see if our main source was coming from that tank. Ever since that tank has been shut down, the water quality has been fine.”
According to the inspection results produced by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers, both the exterior and interior coatings have or are reaching the end of their life cycle.
“The interior coating is past its prime and failing over most of the surface of the tank,” according to the inspection. “When this happens, it results in metal loss of the tank as well as causing water quality issues.”
Todd and others said it will be an estimated $550,000 to make the repairs to the water tower.
Madisonville City Administrator Robert Janes said this project was not budgeted, and that money would have to be taken out of the water department’s reserves.
Browning said the state is aware of the problems the water tower has, but repairs need to be made to be able to support the southern part of the county.
“The tank doesn’t fill to the maximum level, which is where a lot of problems have come from,” said Browning.
Madisonville Ward 6 Councilman Chad Menser said he had concerns about why it was so long the city waited to do an inspection and then to have another “15-month delay” to now having to have repairs made quickly.
“One of the issues was we didn’t realize how bad the tank was affecting the water until we took it out of service,” said Todd. “We knew the tank had damage but we had to follow the budget cycles to fix damage.”
Janes said the department is working to change some ways in preventive maintenance.
“The one on South Kentucky Avenue has to be repaired,” he said. “We are at that point.”
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said the bid from the water department is for painting and repairing.
“Since this isn’t a budgeted item, it will be coming out of reserves from the water department,” said Cotton. “Funds are available for the project.”
Following the committee meeting, the Madisonville City Council approved for the department to put out a solicitation for bids.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.