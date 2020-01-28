What began as a stop for coffee turned into a Saturday afternoon wrestling match for three men in Nortonville. Their opponent — a wanted suspect.
Josh Hauger of Nortonville confirmed Monday that he was among the bystanders who came to the aid of a Hopkins County Sheriff’s Deputy making a difficult arrest. Sheriff Matt Sanderson wrote on Facebook that a deputy found David W. Harvey, 48, of White Plains outside the Ideal Market.
Harvey reportedly had two outstanding warrants. Sanderson says he tried to escape, “then became combative.”
Hauger stepped outside the store around 1:55 p.m.
“My friend recommend we stop and wait to see if the officer was going to need assistance, so we waited and watched for a minute,” Hauger said via Facebook.
Hauger said the deputy used a Taser on Harvey. But Sanderson said the suspect wore a thick coat, which made it difficult for the Taser to be effective and the deputy to handcuff him.
Hauger says the wrestling match lasted several minutes, with no punches thrown. The deputy eventually put Harvey face-down in the passenger seat of a cruiser.
“My friend James Frodge asked the police officer if we could step in and help. That’s when we stepped in to hold the suspect down to cuff him,” Hauger said.
But Harvey reportedly refused to cooperate.
“The suspect tried pulling away and kept trying to stand up or shove us, so the officer had to use his taser yet again,” Hauger said.
Harvey finally was cuffed, and Hauger and Frodge stepped away once backup deputies arrived. No one was injured.
“It’s fairly unusual,” Major Charles Young said Monday. “We’re normally able to gain compliance.”
Sanderson was grateful for the help.
“That is the kind of community we live in,” the sheriff wrote.
Hauger says he wouldn’t hesitate to do it again because the situation could have worsened.
“What if the suspect was able to free his hand and get hold of a weapon? it could have led to a completely different ending,” Hauger said,
An attempt to reach Frodge Monday was unsuccessful.
Harvey spent Monday in the Hopkins County Jail on nine charges. He was wanted on second-degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication charges since 2018.
The new charges against Harvey are third-degree assault of a law officer, resisting arrest, menacing, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court.
Harvey is held on $4,500 total cash bond. He’s scheduled for arraignment Wednesday morning.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.