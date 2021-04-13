The Hopkins County Health Department continued vaccinating willing Hopkins County Jail inmates against COVID-19 on Monday.
Vaccination inoculations began on Friday with 48 inmates receiving a shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a one shot dose.
Hopkins County Jailer Mike Lewis said out of the 326 current inmates at the jail, only 150 said they wanted to receive the vaccine.
“I was hoping it would be more that wanted it, just to help keep everyone safe,” he said. “We started with the mindset of seeing who was going to be here the longest and getting them vaccinated.”
Lewis said after 150 inmates signed up to receive the vaccine, the Hopkins County Health Department provided the supplies.
“I’m glad the vaccine is here for people who are willing to take it,” he said. “It is a group that while they are not exposed to the outside a great deal, we are in a situation where if it did get inside, staying quarantined away from others would be hard. I’m glad that those who are wanting to have it had that opportunity.”
One inmate, Charles Cowan, was one of the 150 that signed up to be vaccinated.
“I decided to get the vaccine because I’m going to be entered into drug court and I figured I would need it to be around the public,” he said. “My parents are older too, and I want to be safe around them also.”
Cowan said he thinks everyone should get vaccinated.
“I think they should get it,” he said. “I think we should be able to get everything opened back up so we can go back to normal.”
The jail still follows protocols that they have since the beginning of the pandemic quarantining incoming inmates for a certain amount of time before they are released into the general public of the jail inmates.
“The only thing we have changed on our initial lockdown protocols is that we started doing classes that are taught internally by our staff,” said Lewis. “Inmates can still participate in programs. All of those programs are those they can earn time off their sentence for. We are still not letting volunteers in yet.”
The jail also is continuing to gradually take in state inmates.
“Four different times, we have brought state inmates in the past couple of months,” said Lewis. “We are still looking to slowly bring our numbers back up. We can’t go back to our full capacity quickly, even if we wanted to. Everybody in the state’s counts are down and courts are being delayed and behind. There’s a whole lot of people in the system waiting. We are working back to it slowly and safely though.”
Lewis said the jail normally holds anywhere between a population of 400 to 425, depending on weekend arrests and other factors.
