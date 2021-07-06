The African American Coalition of Hopkins County will hold a Public Community Forum on July 15 at 6 p.m. at the Larry Carney Center in Madisonville.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton will address the community and give updates, and Madisonville Police Department Chief Steve Bryan is also expected to attend, according to a Facebook post from the coalition.
There will also be a time for questions from the public as well.
According to AAC President Bill McReynolds, the group has sponsored forums with the mayor and city officials and the community for a few years.
“By design, the forum is for the community, to give them an opportunity to voice any legitimate concerns or questions they might have,” said McReynolds.
McReynolds said this is not a bashing session and encouraged questions to be “legitimate”.
“We still have some concerns in our community,” said McReynolds. “Unity, or lack thereof, has been one issue that has been brought to the AAC’s attention as of late. Some people feel that the lack of unity has caused some divisiveness in the community. Unity is such a very important and necessary component required to move forward in the community. Having real sound unity is the key.”
McReynolds said seating to the event will be limited and will be given on a first come first served basis.
“Seating will be socially distanced and masks are optional,” he said. “If anyone in the community has a specific legitimate concern or question that they want asked, they can contact the AAC at 270-836-9097 or they can present it themselves at the forum.”
The Larry Carney Center is located at 230 Martin Luther King Boulevard in Madisonville.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.