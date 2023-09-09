School mental health counselors
A list of the mental health counselors at each
Browning Springs Middle School — Felicia
Oldham
Districtwide — Ashley Gaines
Grapevine Elementary School — Kaitlyn Marks
Hanson Elementary School — Rick Henderickson
Hopkins Co. Central High School — Emily Gordon
Hopkins Co. Central and Districtwide — David
Kyle
James Madison Middle School — Dr. Beth
Fleming
Jesse Stuart and West Broadway Elementary
Schools — Dr. Amanda Evans
Madisonville North Hopkins High School —
Rebecca Morse
Madisonville North Hopkins High School —
Bonnie Young-Turley
Pride Elementary School — Baileigh Hartley
South Hopkins Middle School — Landon Holt
Southside Elementary School — Christian Cates
West Hopkins School — Cindy Wright
