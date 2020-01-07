Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Jeramey H. Bourland, 35, of Dawson Springs was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Webster County.
• Tracy L. Browder, 51, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with third degree criminal trespassing, theft of identity without consent, failure to appear in Hopkins County and failure to appear in Muhlenberg County.
• Elizabeth D. Johnston, 18, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with operating a vehicle under the influence, disregarding a stop sign, failing to yield the right of way and failure to produce an insurance card.
• Marlin S. Lamarr, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with fourth degree assault.
• Kurt A. Lawhorn, 54, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence.
• Kenneth W. Robinson, 56, of Henderson was charged Saturday with first degree trafficking in a controlled substance, no brake lights, no operators-moped license, failure to maintain required insurance and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.
• Tabitha J. Stooksbury-Dees, 35, of Madisonville was charged Friday with public intoxication.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Monday:
• Kailyn M. Bressi, 24, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with leaving the scene of an accident.
• Robert J. Cannon, 26, of Nortonville was charged Sunday with two counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Kyle L. Hall, 19, of Madisonville was charged Saturday as a fugitive from Indiana.
• Kari A. Verschueren, 29, of Nortonville was charged Saturday with fourth degree assault and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
