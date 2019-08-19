Arraignment was scheduled this week for two employees of the state public assistance office in Whitesburg accused of illegally receiving Medicaid benefits.
The two were named in two indictments each by the Letcher Grand Jury.
Melissa Franklin, 51, of 580 Ky. Hwy. 803, Millstone, is charged in one indictment with making false statements to receive benefits of $3,296.75 from the Kentucky Medicaid Program; failure to report change of eligibility to the Kentucky Medicaid Program; fraudulent use of medical identification card for benefits; being a welfare worker misappropriating benefits of $100 or more while she worked at the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services office; fraudulent scheme or plan to obtain public assistance benefits under $10,000; first-degree unlawful access to a computer; misuse of computer information; and abuse of public trust.
In the other indictment, Franklin is charged with acting with Charles Young to provide false statements to determine Young’s eligibility to receive public assistance benefits, resulting in Young and/or his dependents receiving $43,017.79 in medical benefits from the Kentucky Medicaid Program; complicity with Young in failure to report change of eligibility to the Kentucky Medicaid Program; complicity with Young to fraudulent use of medical identification card for benefits; complicity with Young to being a welfare worker misappropriating benefits of $100 or more while Franklin worked at the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services office; complicity with Young in fraudulent scheme or plan to obtain public assistance benefits under $10,000; complicity with Young in first-degree unlawful access to a computer; complicity with Young in misuse of computer information; and aiding or conspiring with Young in abuse of public trust.
Young, 38, of 874 Hwy. 931 North, Whitesburg, is also named in two indictments. In one indictment he is charged with making false statements to receive benefits of $43,017.79 from the Kentucky Medicaid Program; failure to report change of eligibility to the Kentucky Medicaid Program; fraudulent use of medical identification card for benefits; being a welfare worker misappropriating benefits of $100 or more while Young worked at the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services office; fraudulent scheme or plan to obtain public assistance benefits of $10,000 or more; first-degree unlawful access to a computer; misuse of computer information when he aided Melissa Franklin in receiving benefits under the Kentucky Medicaid Program; and abuse of public trust.
In the other indictment, Young is charged with acting with Melissa Franklin to provide false statements to determine Franklin’s eligibility to receive public assistance benefits, resulting in Franklin and/or her household receiving $3,296.75 in medical benefits from the Kentucky Medicaid Program; complicity with Franklin in failure to report change of eligibility to the Kentucky Medicaid Program; complicity with Franklin to fraudulent use of medical identification card for benefits; complicity with Franklin to being a welfare worker misappropriating benefits of $100 or more while Young worked at the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services office; complicity with Franklin in fraudulent scheme or plan to obtain public assistance benefits under $10,000; complicity with Franklin in first-degree unlawful access to a computer; complicity with Franklin in misuse of computer information; and aiding or conspiring with Franklin in abuse of public trust.
Floetta Brown of the Office of the Inspector General testified in the cases.
Franklin was arrested and released on a $5,000 cash bond and was not booked into jail. Young also was arrested and released on a $20,000 cash bond. His attorney has asked that his bond be reduced to $10,000 cash or $20,000 property. Both were scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Letcher Circuit Court.
