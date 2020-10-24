Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Friday:
Kevin Couch, 29, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense.
Rakisha Powell, 33, of Madisonville was charged on Thursday with criminal mischief, 1st degree.
Joshua Woodruff, 31, of Owensboro was charged on Friday with failure to appear.
Jesse Cowan, 38, of Mortons Gap was charged on Thursday with contempt of court, libel/slander, resistance to order.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Friday:
Chelsea Powell, 29, of St. Charles was charged on Sunday with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury.
Adrian Shelton, 30, of Greenville was charged on Tuesday with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
Tasha Shelton, 24, of Greenville was charged on Tuesday with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury.
Sameerah Wakefield, 39, of Madisonville was charged on Wednesday with assault, 4th degree (minor injury).
Louis Mitchell, 53, of Providence was charged on Wednesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Victoria Ward, 18, of Nortonville was charged on Wednesday with assault, 4th degree (minor injury).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.