The Hopkins County Farmers Market will have one-time evening hours from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday to kick off the fall portion of the market.
The market is located at 55 Mahr Park Drive in Madisonville.
“Some produce is slowing down, but we still have things like tomatoes, cucumbers and things like that,” said Bunny Wickham, president of the Farmers Market. “Now we are kicking in the fall stuff like pumpkins and hay bales.”
Normally the market is open Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
“We will see what the reception is like,” said Wickham. “People might have to work later and this might be a better time frame for some.”
Saturday hours will remain 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., said Wickham.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.