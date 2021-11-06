Businesses along Sugg Street were busy Friday for the first day of the Holiday Open House put on by the Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Luci Bess, the owner of Aster & Ivy, said she had a really good turnout.
“Better than I expected for a Friday,” she said. “Saturdays are busier than Fridays.”
She believes the pick-up in foot traffic is from people feeling more comfortable going out and about to shop.
“Last year was a lot more online. This year we are slowly but surely getting back to normal,” said Bess. “As normal as we can get for right now.”
Joanna Odum, the owner of the Falcon Creek Boutique, said her store was swamped from everybody coming out to shop.
“Everybody came out early, and so far, it has gone great,” she said. “ I think people try to get the sales items first, but tomorrow will be good too.”
New to the open house event was Endless Motion, which opened in early December last year, missing the 2020 Holiday Open House.
Kelly Fincham, co-owner of Endless Motion, said the first day was great and was very busy.
“It has met our expectations so far,” she said.
Although business was doing great for the start of the open house, they all said they were having trouble with their inventory.
Odum said she was getting her inventory, it was just coming a little later than normal. Bess said she was having trouble getting men’s clothing.
“They are just sold out as it is, and no one can get it,” said Bess. “It was this way last year when I was trying to order from them as well.”
Fincham said they are getting their clothing normally, but their problem is getting the accessories or the add-on items for the store.
“That is taking a little longer than normal,” she said.
None of the business owners had a goal for the weekend other than to give the customers a good experience.
Chamber President Libby Spencer said 50 chamber member businesses are participating in the Holiday Open House offering holiday shoppers two days of discounts and prizes.
“Shopping and eating in Hopkins County allows us to support our neighbors and keep local money local. It is good for the economy and good for the soul,” she said.
The Holiday Open House will continue today with those businesses offering discounts and a chance for shoppers to get a jump start on their holiday shopping.
The owners encourage everyone to come out and shop local to support local businesses.
To view all the participating businesses, visit www.hopkinschamber.com.
